Gunmen attack security personnel in Pakistan, kill 4 people

Unidentified gunmen killed four people, including three policemen, in separate attacks on security personnel in the restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province of Pakistan on Saturday, police said.

The gunmen riding a motorcycle shot at Gul Rahman, a clerk in Lakki Marwat police station of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province bordering South Waziristan. He died on the spot.

The body has been shifted to the district hospital for post-mortem, police said.

Police have launched a search operation to nab the absconding attackers.

In another incident, three people were killed, including two policemen, when unknown gunmen attacked a police check post in Bara tehsil in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The attackers managed to escape from the scene, police said.

