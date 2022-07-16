Biden says U.S. will remain an active, engaged partner in the Middle East

U.S. President Joe Biden said on Saturday that the United States will remain an active, engaged partner in the Middle East. Washington will not walk away and leave a vacuum filled by Russia, China, or Iran, Biden said in a speech during a summit with six Gulf states, Egypt, Jordan and Iraq in Jeddah.

Biden also told the summit the U.S. is committed to ensuring Iran never gets a nuclear weapon.

