Biden says U.S. will remain an active, engaged partner in the Middle East
Reuters | Jeddah | Updated: 16-07-2022 17:20 IST | Created: 16-07-2022 17:17 IST
U.S. President Joe Biden said on Saturday that the United States will remain an active, engaged partner in the Middle East. Washington will not walk away and leave a vacuum filled by Russia, China, or Iran, Biden said in a speech during a summit with six Gulf states, Egypt, Jordan and Iraq in Jeddah.
Biden also told the summit the U.S. is committed to ensuring Iran never gets a nuclear weapon.
