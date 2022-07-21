Left Menu

Drugs, arms smuggling from Sri Lanka: NIA carries out raids at 22 places in Tamil Nadu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-07-2022 10:24 IST | Created: 21-07-2022 10:20 IST
Drugs, arms smuggling from Sri Lanka: NIA carries out raids at 22 places in Tamil Nadu
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Searches were carried out by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) at 22 locations in Tamil Nadu in connection with the Sri Lankan narco mafia operating in collusion with a Pakistan-based drug and gun runner for the revival of the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE), officials said.

The NIA registered a case on July 8 on the basis of the intelligence gathered by it.

The searches were conducted on Wednesday at the premises of the accused in Tiruppur, Chengalpattu, and Thiruchirappally districts of Tamil Nadu, they added.

It is alleged that drugs and arms traffickers have been operating in India and Sri Lanka in collusion with Pakistan-based drug and gun runner Haji Salim and working for the revival of the LTTE, the NIA said in a statement.

''The searches have led to the recovery and seizure of digital devices and various incriminating documents,'' the agency said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cycling-Thomas dumbfounded by performance of Pogacar's team mates

Cycling-Thomas dumbfounded by performance of Pogacar's team mates

Global
2
Research reveals healthy living can balance high genetic risk for stroke

Research reveals healthy living can balance high genetic risk for stroke

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Abbott raises 2022 forecast on strong diabetes, COVID test sales; Biogen lifts profit view as MS drugs stay ahead of competition and more

Health News Roundup: Abbott raises 2022 forecast on strong diabetes, COVID t...

 Global
4
NASA picks SpaceX to launch Roman Space Telescope

NASA picks SpaceX to launch Roman Space Telescope

United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022