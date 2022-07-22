Left Menu

PM Modi hosts farewell dinner for outgoing President Ram Nath Kovind

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hosted a farewell dinner for outgoing President Ram Nath Kovind in the national capital on Friday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-07-2022 23:12 IST | Created: 22-07-2022 23:10 IST
President Ram Nath Kovind, First lady Savita Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the farewell dinner (Photo:ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi hosted a farewell dinner for outgoing President Ram Nath Kovind in the national capital on Friday. Several Padma awardees and many tribal leaders were present on the occasion.

First lady Savita Kovind was also present at the event. Notably, the tenure of the outgoing President is coming to an end on July 24. President-elect Droupadi Murmu will be sworn in as India's 15th President on July 25 in the Central Hall of Parliament.

To facilitate members to attend the ceremony, both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha will meet that day at 2 pm instead of 11 am. Chief Justice of India NV Ramana will administer the oath to Murmu.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Friday issued a certificate of the election to NDA nominee Droupadi Murmu as the next President of India. Droupadi Murmu, who was BJP-led NDA's candidate in the Presidential election defeated opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

