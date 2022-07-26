Left Menu

Russia says fate of Jewish Agency in hands of justice ministry

The Ministry of Justice earlier requested the liquidation of the Russian branch of the Agency. "It's a question for the Ministry of Justice, that's the information I have. The Jerusalem-based Jewish Agency for Israel is the largest Jewish non-profit organisation in the world.

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 26-07-2022 13:11 IST | Created: 26-07-2022 13:02 IST
Maria Zakharova Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

It is up to Russia's Ministry of Justice to take a decision on the fate of the Russian branch of the Jewish Agency, which helps Jews emigrate to Israel, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in a TV interview on Tuesday. The Ministry of Justice earlier requested the liquidation of the Russian branch of the Agency.

"It's a question for the Ministry of Justice, that's the information I have. It definitely is a legal matter," Zakharova said when asked about the fate of the organization. The Jerusalem-based Jewish Agency for Israel is the largest Jewish non-profit organization in the world.

