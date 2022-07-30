Ugandan national arrested, deported
PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 30-07-2022 19:33 IST | Created: 30-07-2022 19:33 IST
The Bengaluru police arrested and deported an Uganda national on charges of overstaying, human trafficking and forging documents.
Police said Bosco Kaweesi, who had come to India in 2004 had married to a local Siddi woman.
Siddis tribes trace their roots to Africa whose ancestors were enslaved and brought to India by colonial Portugese and British rulers centuries ago.
Kaweesi was detained on July 17 and deported to his country on July 27.
