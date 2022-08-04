Blinken urged transparency from Cambodia PM about Chinese base activity - U.S. statement

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Thursday urged Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen to be fully transparent about Chinese military activities at its Ream naval base, a State Department spokesperson said.

Blinken said that "an exclusive presence would risk damaging Cambodia’s sovereignty, regional security, and ASEAN unity," spokesperson Ned Price said.

Blinken also pressed Hun Sen to free all activists held on politically motivated charges and create more democratic space ahead of next year's national elections, Price said.

