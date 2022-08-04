Blinken urged transparency from Cambodia PM about Chinese base activity - U.S. statement
- Country:
- Cambodia
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Thursday urged Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen to be fully transparent about Chinese military activities at its Ream naval base, a State Department spokesperson said.
Blinken said that "an exclusive presence would risk damaging Cambodia’s sovereignty, regional security, and ASEAN unity," spokesperson Ned Price said.
Blinken also pressed Hun Sen to free all activists held on politically motivated charges and create more democratic space ahead of next year's national elections, Price said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Japan to hold state funeral for ex-PM Abe on Sept 27 - NHK
Japan to hold state funeral for ex-PM Abe on Sept 27 -sources
Plans afoot to rejuvenate Assam State Transport Corporation
Patience of Chinese homebuyers wears thin amid real estate slump
Sentiments in real estate sector dip in June qtr but remain positive; future outlook optimistic