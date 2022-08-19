UK: Russia bombarding Kharkiv to keep Ukraine from using forces elsewhere
Kharkiv, some 15 km (9 miles) from Russian front lines, has been consistently shelled since the start of Russia's invasion of Ukraine as it is within range of most Russian artillery, it said in a daily intelligence bulletin.
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Russia is keeping up steady bombardment of the northeastern Kharkiv front to tie down Ukrainian forces and prevent them from being used for counter-attacks in other regions, Britain's defence ministry said on Friday. Kharkiv, some 15 km (9 miles) from Russian front lines, has been consistently shelled since the start of Russia's invasion of Ukraine as it is within range of most Russian artillery, it said in a daily intelligence bulletin. (https://bit.ly/3CgGNnq)
Seventeen people were killed and 42 injured in two Russian attacks in Kharkiv, Ukraine's second largest city, on Wednesday and Thursday, the regional Ukrainian governor said. Russia denies deliberately targeting civilians in what it calls a "special military operation" in Ukraine.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
With eye on Russia, U.S. Senate backs Finland and Sweden joining NATO
Taiwan defence ministry: Website hit by cyber attacks amid China tensions
Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
UN Secretariat refused to approve IAEA visit to Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant: Russia
WRAPUP 1-Ukraine warns of new Russian offensive; Sweden, Finland move closer to joining NATO