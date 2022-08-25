Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

Iran reviews U.S. response to EU nuclear text for revival of 2015 pact

Iran has received Washington's response to an EU-drafted final offer for saving Tehran's 2015 nuclear deal with major powers, Iran's foreign ministry said on Wednesday, giving no firm indication of how close they are to narrowing remaining gaps. After 16 months of fitful, indirect U.S.-Iran talks, with EU officials shuttling between the sides, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Aug. 8 the bloc had laid down a final text and expected a response within a "very, very few weeks."

Britain to work with Albania to deport migrants who cross Channel

Britain said on Thursday it would work with Albania to quickly process and repatriate the large number of Albanians who cross the English Channel in small boats, after a surge in the number of such migrants despite a plan to deport arrivals to Rwanda. The number of people arriving in Britain in small boats hit a record for a single day on Monday.

Latin American leaders back Argentine VP after prosecutor's prison request

Latin American leaders sent their support to Argentina's Vice President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner on Wednesday, after a federal prosecutor asked for extensive prison time in her corruption proceedings. In a letter widely published on social media, the presidents of Mexico, Colombia and Bolivia said they backed Fernandez de Kirchner two days after a federal prosecutor requested she get a 12-year jail sentence if found guilty. She is charged with defrauding the state and involvement in a scheme to divert public funds while president from 2007 to 2015.

Ukraine says Russian 'shackles' worse than missiles six months after invasion

Ukraine was "reborn" when Russia invaded six months ago, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Wednesday, marking 31 years of his country's independence from the Moscow-controlled Soviet Union with a vow to drive Russian forces out completely. After days of warnings that Moscow could use the anniversary of Ukraine's Independence Day to launch more missile attacks on major cities, the second biggest city Kharkiv was under curfew after months of bombardment.

Angolans vote in tight race where alienated youth may tilt balance

Angolans voted on Wednesday in a tight race in which the main opposition coalition had its best-ever chance of victory as millions of youth left out of its oil-fuelled booms were likely to express frustration with nearly five decades of MPLA rule. The ruling party remained the favourite, though the margin was narrow enough for a surprise UNITA victory, which could shift relations with global superpowers - with possibly less friendly ties with Russia.

Fighting erupts along border of Ethiopia's northern Tigray region

Fighting between forces from Ethiopia's rebellious northern region of Tigray and central government forces has erupted around the town of Kobo, residents and both sides said on Wednesday, ending a months-long ceasefire. The fighting is a major blow to hopes for peace talks between Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed's government and the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF), the party that controls Tigray.

Palestinian hunger striker held by Israel could die at any moment, lawyer says

A Palestinian prisoner who has been on hunger strike for over 160 days in protest over his detention by Israel could die at any moment, his lawyer said on Wednesday. Israeli forces arrested Khalil Awawdeh, 40, in December 2021 and have since held him without charge or trial, a practice known as administrative detention.

Mexican judge accepts charges against former top prosecutor in 2014 student disappearances case

A Mexican judge ruled there was sufficient evidence to hear charges against former Attorney General Jesus Murillo for his alleged role in the 2014 disappearance of 43 students and its subsequent investigation, judicial authorities said on Wednesday. Murillo, who was arrested on Friday in the first high-level detention of an official for involvement in the case, is accused of torture, forced disappearance and obstruction of justice.

Ghislaine Maxwell sued by her lawyers over unpaid fees

Ghislaine Maxwell has failed to pay some $878,000 in fees to two lawyers who defended the now-convicted British socialite against criminal charges she helped Jeffrey Epstein abuse teenage girls, the lawyers' firm said in a new lawsuit. Maxwell, 60, was convicted in December of sex trafficking and is serving a 20-year prison sentence over her role in recruiting and grooming girls for Epstein, a financier and registered sex offender who had been known for socializing with elite U.S. politicians and businessmen.

Biden announces $3 billion Ukraine military aid package on its Independence Day

U.S. President Joe Biden marked Ukraine's Independence Day on Wednesday with $3 billion in security assistance, Washington's largest aid package since Russia's invasion six months ago but one that could take months or even years to arrive in Kyiv. The aid announcement came as U.S. officials warned that Russia appeared to be planning to launch fresh attacks in coming days on Ukraine's civilian infrastructure and government facilities.

