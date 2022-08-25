India’s success in infra development to ‘inspire’ Nepal Infrastructure Summit

The fourth edition of the Nepal Infrastructure Summit will be held early next month, with India's success story in infrastructure development expected "to inspire" the Himalayan nation's policy makers and entrepreneurs, organisers said on Thursday.

Organised by the Confederation of Nepalese Industries (CNI), with the theme 'Infrastructure for Growth', more than 600 participants from 25 countries are expected to participate in this two-day summit that begins on September 8.

The event is being jointly organised by CNI and Nepal's Ministry of Physical Infrastructure and Transport.

The summit will focus on identifying the main hurdles of infrastructures like transport, energy, urban development, drinking water and sanitation, with the focus on facilitating private sector's investment in infrastructure, according to a CNI press release.

India will be the key partner of the infrastructure summit, organisers said.

CNI President Vishnu Kumar Agrawal said an official invitation has been sent seeking the participation of General (Retd) Vijay Kumar Singh, Minister of State for Road Transport and Highways.

"Nepal has also adopted the Public Private Partnership Concept for speedy development in road, transport and other infrastructure sectors. The Indian success story in infrastructure development is expected to inspire the Nepalese policy makers and entrepreneurs to think differently towards infrastructure development," Agrawal told PTI.

The confederation organised its first edition of the Infrastructure Summit in 2014, with the subsequent editions in 2017 and 2019. PTI SBP VM VM

