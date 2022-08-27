Left Menu

Russia says Ukraine shelled area of Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant three times

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 27-08-2022 15:38 IST | Created: 27-08-2022 15:37 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Russia's defence ministry on Saturday accused Ukrainian forces of shelling the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant complex three times in the last 24 hours. Reuters could not verify the battlefield report, and there was no immediate response from Kyiv to the allegation.

Russia and Ukraine have traded blame for shelling near the plant, which on Thursday sparked fires in the ash pits of a nearby coal power station that disconnected the plant from the power grid.

