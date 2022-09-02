Punjab Police bust inter-state weapon smuggling module, 2 arrested

Punjab Police has busted an inter-state weapon smuggling module with the arrest of two Madhya Pradesh-based arms suppliers involved in manufacturing and supply of weapons into the state, Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said here on Friday. This intelligence-led operation was carried out as part of the decisive war against anti-social elements launched under the direction of Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

According to Director General of Police Punjab, Gaurav Yadav, the arrested accused have been identified as Bhorelal alias Manish Bade of village Ratwa in district Khargon of MP and Kailash Mal Singh of village Dutt Pahari in district Burhanpur of MP. "In this connection, FIR had been registered under sections 25/54/59 of the Arms Act and 120-B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Police Station SSOC, Amritsar," Yadav, said.

He further stated, "During the investigation of backward and forward linkages, it has come to the fore that the recovered weapons were supplied by an interstate illegal weapons manufacturer and supplier suspected to be based in district Burhanpur in MP. "Following these inputs, a 15-member team of CI Amritsar unit led by Inspector Inderdeep Singh was despatched to MP on Tuesday and the team managed to trace out and apprehend these two arms suppliers on Thursday," he said.

The DGP said that the operation is still going on and there is a high possibility of more recovery of arms ammunition. Meanwhile, after nabbing anti-social elements from within the state, now Punjab Police has adopted a proactive approach to bust these illicit weapons and drug supply networks from point-of-origin to make the Punjab state free of crime and drugs. (ANI)

