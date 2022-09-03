Fake job racket busted at IGI airport, accused arrested

Police at New Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport busted a fake job racket involving cheating people on the pretext of providing them with jobs at IGI airport and arrested one person in the case. The accused who was identified as Hemant Kumar, deceived people by promising jobs at the airport and was arrested after 11 people filed a complaint against him.

A case was registered under sections 406 and 420 of the Indian Penal Code at IGI Airport police station by the complainant Praveen and ten others against the accused for cheating on the pretext of providing jobs. "In the wake of recently reported cases where people were duped by unidentified persons by delivering false promises of jobs at the Indira Gandhi International Airport, a team was constituted with the specific task and to locate the movement of alleged cheat and to nab him. The team worked meticulously, used technical surveillance and also deployed the secret informers and finally succeeded in arresting the accused," police said in a statement.

"The accused has cheated more than 20 people on the pretext of providing jobs at IGI Airport, 10 blank aerodrome entry permit (AEP) application forms and a register were recovered from his possession, the police informed. "During interrogation, the mobile phone of the accused was seized which had relevant images and an alleged Whatsapp group namely 'Airport T3 staff'. The said WhatsApp group was created by the accused and was used to supervise the staff and to communicate and pass directions to other staff," police further informed.

The police are trying to trace other victims in this matter. (ANI)

