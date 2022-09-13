Left Menu

New N.Korea propaganda posters highlight nuclear-tipped missiles

North Korea has released new propaganda posters featuring its nuclear-tipped ballistic missiles, state media reported on Tuesday, doing so for the first time in years and after the country codified its nuclear policy in law last week.

Reuters | Seoul | Updated: 13-09-2022 14:49 IST | Created: 13-09-2022 14:49 IST
New N.Korea propaganda posters highlight nuclear-tipped missiles
  • Country:
  • South Korea

North Korea has released new propaganda posters featuring its nuclear-tipped ballistic missiles, state media reported on Tuesday, doing so for the first time in years and after the country codified its nuclear policy in law last week. Two posters featuring the missiles were among those in a series released to encourage North Koreans to implement goals outlined by leader Kim Jong Un in a policy speech last week, state news agency KCNA reported.

North Korea has enshrined the right to use preemptive nuclear strikes to protect itself in a new law Kim said makes its nuclear status "irreversible" and bars denuclearisation talks, KCNA reported on Friday. The posters underscored the need to "make the armed forces of the Republic more powerful by giving top priority to the building of the national defence capacity," KCNA said.

It was the first time in about five years that new posters have featured nuclear weapons, according to the website NK News, which tracks North Korea. In 2018, North Korea removed many anti-American and military themed posters as Kim engaged in summits with then-U.S. President Donald Trump and other world leaders.

Since diplomacy stalled in 2019, historical anti-American themes have crept back into public displays. Photos released by KCNA show the posters do not mention the United States, but display a number of North Korea's latest missiles, including its Hwasong-15 and Hwasong-17 intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs).

The posters include slogans calling for national defence to be a top national priority, and that missiles show the country's prosperity. This year North Korea resumed testing ICBMs for the first time since 2017, and international observers say it appears to be readying for a nuclear test.

Other posters featured a range of economic sectors including forestry, fishing, construction and consumer goods.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Shikhar Dhawan to lead India in ODIs against South Africa: BCCI sources

Shikhar Dhawan to lead India in ODIs against South Africa: BCCI sources

 India
2
This video from Webb zooms through space to reveal the Tarantula Nebula

This video from Webb zooms through space to reveal the Tarantula Nebula

 Global
3
Tata Memorial Centre, doctors from 11 institutes develop low-cost clinical intervention for cancer treatment

Tata Memorial Centre, doctors from 11 institutes develop low-cost clinical i...

 India
4
Russian gas flows to Europe steady while Nord Stream 1 remains shut

Russian gas flows to Europe steady while Nord Stream 1 remains shut

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022