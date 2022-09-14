Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

Smugglers put migrants in suitcases, empty water tanks, U.S. prosecutors allege

U.S. authorities unveiled indictments on Tuesday of a lucrative human smuggling operation that allegedly included moving migrants in suitcases and water tanks from the U.S.-Mexico border, as the Biden administration cracks down on groups fueling a record number of border crossings. Eight people, mostly U.S. citizens, were indicted for their roles in smuggling hundreds of people, some hidden in wooden crates on tractor-trailers with little ventilation, according to U.S. officials and related court documents. Another six co-conspirators were cited in the court record.

Queen's coffin arrives at Buckingham Palace as huge crowds line London route

King Charles and members of the royal family received the coffin of the late Queen Elizabeth at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday, after tens of thousands of people lined the streets in heavy rain to mark its arrival in the British capital. On a dark night, the well-lit hearse travelled slowly from a nearby airport through London, with crowds stood all along the route, some in the road, others throwing flowers, and many ditching their cars or running from nearby streets to catch a glimpse of the cortege.

In liberated Ukraine town, locals sob with relief, relate harrowing accounts

The guns had gone quiet after three days of fighting in the battle-scarred northeast Ukrainian town of Balakliia, but Mariya Tymofiyeva said it was only when she saw Ukrainian soldiers that it hit her that over six months of Russian occupation had ended. "I was walking away... when I saw an armoured personnel carrier coming onto the square with a Ukrainian flag: my heart just tightened up and I began to sob," the 43-year-old resident said, her voice trembling with emotion.

Ukraine aspires to free all Russian-occupied land after days of military success

Ukraine has set its sights on freeing all territory occupied by invading Russian forces after driving them back in a speedy counter-offensive in the northeast and there are indications of more U.S. military aid on the way to back Ukraine's mission. In an evening address, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said around 8,000 square km (3,100 square miles) have been liberated so far, apparently all in the northeastern region of Kharkiv.

What are Vladimir Putin's options after Russian military setback in Ukraine?

Russian President Vladimir Putin has yet to publicly comment on a lightning rout of his forces in north-eastern Ukraine, but is under pressure from nationalists at home to regain the initiative. He has few quick fix options, if Western intelligence and open source analysis is accurate, and most of the potential steps he could take come with domestic and geopolitical risks.

Putin calls for calm amid deadliest Azerbaijan-Armenia clashes since 2020

At least 49 Armenian soldiers and 50 Azeri military personnel were killed on Tuesday in the deadliest fighting between Azerbaijan and Armenia since a 2020 war, each side said, spurring Russian President Vladimir Putin to appeal for calm. Armenia and Azerbaijan, neighbouring former Soviet republics, blamed each other for the renewed fighting which began overnight at several points along their border, raising fears of another major armed conflict in the area of the old Soviet Union while Russia's military is tied up in Ukraine.

Violent protests flare up in Haiti over fuel price hikes, rampant crime

Residents of Haiti's capital Port-au-Prince sheltered at home on Tuesday as gun fire rung out, road blocks and burning tires were placed along city streets and protesters threw stones in an angry response to expected new fuel price hikes and crime.

The latest demonstrations come as inflation surged to its highest in a decade, chronic gang violence has left much of Haiti's territory beyond government reach, and outbreaks of bloody turf battles between rival gangs have left hundreds dead and thousands displaced.

Exclusive-U.S. considers China sanctions to deter Taiwan action, Taiwan presses EU

The United States is considering options for a sanctions package against China to deter it from invading Taiwan, with the European Union coming under diplomatic pressure from Taipei to do the same, according to sources familiar with the discussions.

The sources said the deliberations in Washington and Taipei's separate lobbying of EU envoys were both at an early stage -- a response to fears of a Chinese invasion which have grown as military tensions escalate in the Taiwan Strait.

Analysis-Why are Armenia and Azerbaijan fighting again, and why does it matter?

Several dozen Armenian soldiers and an undisclosed number of Azeris were killed on Tuesday in the deadliest fighting between Azerbaijan and Armenia since a 2020 war. WHAT ARE ARMENIA AND AZERBAIJAN FIGHTING OVER?

Argentina arrests new suspect in attack on vice president -local media

Argentine authorities have arrested a woman suspected of participating in the organization of the failed assassination attempt on Vice President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner almost two weeks ago, local media reported on Tuesday. The arrest was made after information about the new suspect was found on the cell phone of the partner of alleged gunman Fernando Sabag Montiel, according to reports by leading newspapers Clarin and La Nacion. On the night of Sept. 1, Sabag Montiel pulled the trigger on a loaded gun inches from Fernandez de Kirchner's head, but it failed to fire.

