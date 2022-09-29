Left Menu

Moldova must boost defences, given presence of Russia troops -president

The small ex-Soviet state of Moldova must boost defences because Russia is not respecting its neutrality, pro-Western President Maia Sandu told national television on Wednesday. but now Russia does not respect our neutrality, keeping its military on the territory of Moldova.

Reuters | Updated: 29-09-2022 00:28 IST | Created: 29-09-2022 00:28 IST
Moldova must boost defences, given presence of Russia troops -president

The small ex-Soviet state of Moldova must boost defences because Russia is not respecting its neutrality, pro-Western President Maia Sandu told national television on Wednesday. Moldova, which borders Ukraine and Romania, applied for European Union membership this year and strongly condemned Russia's invasion of Ukraine. There are Russian troops and peacekeepers based in its Transdniestria breakaway region and it relies heavily on Russian energy.

"Moldova is a neutral country, ... but now Russia does not respect our neutrality, keeping its military on the territory of Moldova. We therefore need to strengthen our defence capability," Sandu said. The nation, one of Europe's poorest countries, allocated just over 1 billion leu ($196.97 million)- or 0.45% of its gross domestic product - for defence spending this year.

Sandu's comments went further than those made by a senior aide on Monday, who said the nation had to ramp up its defensive military power but made no mention of Russian troops. Russia has stationed peacekeeping troops in Transdniestria since the early 1990s, when an armed conflict saw pro-Russian separatists wrest most of the region from Moldovan control.

Earlier this month Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov warned Moldova that threatening the security of Russian troops in Transdniestria risked triggering a military confrontation. Sandu reiterated on Wednesday that Moldova wanted a political settlement to the stand-off. ($1 = 5.0769 lei)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Meta says it removes China-based propaganda operation targeting U.S. midterms

Meta says it removes China-based propaganda operation targeting U.S. midterm...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA to review fewer emergency use requests for COVID tests; Europe's generic drugmakers may cut output due to surging energy bills and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA to review fewer emergency use requests for COV...

 Global
3
China's real estate sector poses 'large risks' to shadow bank lending: Moody's

China's real estate sector poses 'large risks' to shadow bank lending: Moody...

 Global
4
Tata Motors launches $10,000 electric car in India

Tata Motors launches $10,000 electric car in India

India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022