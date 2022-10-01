Cuba requests U.S. aid after Hurricane Ian knocks out power -WSJ
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 01-10-2022 05:33 IST | Created: 01-10-2022 05:33 IST
Cuba's government has made a rare request for emergency assistance from the administration of U.S. President Joe Biden after Hurricane Ian knocked out power to the whole island of 11 million people, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday.
Hurricane Ian tore through the island nation on Tuesday, flattening homes and destroying agricultural fields.
