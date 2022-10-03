Ukraine has made 'breakthroughs' in Kherson region - Russian-installed official
Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 03-10-2022 14:18 IST | Created: 03-10-2022 14:18 IST
- Country:
- Ukraine
Ukrainian forces have made some breakthroughs in the southern Kherson region and taken control of some settlements, a Russian-installed official said on Monday.
"It's tense, let's put it that way," Vladimir Saldo, the Russian-installed head of Ukraine's Kherson region, said on state television.
Russia formally moved to annex four Ukrainian territories last week, including Kherson region, but none are fully under the control of Moscow's forces and Ukraine continues to advance in the south.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
PREVIEW-Ukraine to dominate as world leaders gather at United Nations
Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
UK: Russia likely to step up Ukraine civilian target attacks
Around 3.7 mln tonnes of food left Ukraine ports under grain deal - ministry