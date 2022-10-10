G7 leaders, Ukraine's Zelenskiy to hold talks on Tuesday
Reuters | London | Updated: 10-10-2022 17:06 IST | Created: 10-10-2022 17:06 IST
Group of Seven leaders will hold a call on Tuesday with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, Prime Minister Liz Truss's spokesman said, the day after Russia fired cruise missiles at cities across Ukraine during rush hour.
President Vladimir Putin said on Monday he had ordered long-range strikes against Ukrainian energy, command and communication targets in response to what he described as terrorist attacks, including Saturday's explosion at the Kerch Strait bridge.
