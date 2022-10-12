Left Menu

Mumbai Police bans use of flying lanterns for 30 days

The use and sale of flying lanterns in Mumbai will be prohibited for 30 days beginning October 16, as per an official order. Some checks must be put on flying lantern activities like its use, sale and storage in the city to prevent activities of anti-social elements, the order said.Any person contravening this order shall be punishable under section 188 Disobeying the order of public servant of the Indian Penal Code, the official added.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 12-10-2022 17:20 IST | Created: 12-10-2022 16:51 IST
Mumbai Police bans use of flying lanterns for 30 days
  • Country:
  • India

The use and sale of flying lanterns in Mumbai will be prohibited for 30 days beginning October 16, as per an official order. The ban on the use, sale and storage of flying lanterns, also called Chinese lanterns will be in force till November 14. A police official said on Wednesday the use of sky lanterns may cause danger to human life and safety due to ''the situation prevailing in areas under the control of Mumbai Police''. Some checks must be put on flying lantern activities like its use, sale and storage in the city to prevent activities of anti-social elements, the order said.

Any person contravening this order shall be punishable under section 188 (Disobeying the order of public servant) of the Indian Penal Code, the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
32-year-old woman gang-raped in Delhi hotel

32-year-old woman gang-raped in Delhi hotel

 India
2
Video games may trigger lethal heart problems in some children: Study

Video games may trigger lethal heart problems in some children: Study

 Australia
3
Ind-Aus diaspora teams to play T20 match in NYC to celebrate Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav

Ind-Aus diaspora teams to play T20 match in NYC to celebrate Azadi ka Amrit ...

 United States
4
There may be no atmosphere on this terrestrial super-Earth

There may be no atmosphere on this terrestrial super-Earth

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022