Aircraft crashes into residential building in Russian city of Yeysk - agencies
A military aircraft crashed into a residential building in the southern Russian city of Yeysk on Monday, Russian news agencies said, citing witnesses and the defence ministry.
Unconfirmed footage on social media showed a large fireball erupting from what appeared to be a multi-storey building. There was no immediate information on casualties. RIA news agency said the plane was an Su-34 and crashed during a training flight from a military airfield. TASS said the crash was caused by an engine fire.
Yeysk is located on the Sea of Azov which separates southern Ukraine and southern Russia.
