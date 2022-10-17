Aircraft crashes into residential building in Russian city of Yeysk - agencies

A military aircraft crashed into a residential building in the southern Russian city of Yeysk on Monday, Russian news agencies said, citing witnesses and the defence ministry.

Unconfirmed footage on social media showed a large fireball erupting from what appeared to be a multi-storey building. There was no immediate information on casualties. RIA news agency said the plane was an Su-34 and crashed during a training flight from a military airfield. TASS said the crash was caused by an engine fire.

Yeysk is located on the Sea of Azov which separates southern Ukraine and southern Russia.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)