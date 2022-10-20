Russia says U.S. 'blackmail' over fertilizer exports threatens global food security
Russia's foreign ministry said on Thursday that Moscow was ready to boost exports of food and fertilizers to help avert a global food crisis, but was being blocked from doing so by the United States.
Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Washington was "blackmailing" and "persecuting" those that try to trade with Russia and was therefore compromising global food security.
The U.S. has not directly targeted Russian agricultural exports, but sanctions on Russia's shipping, insurance, logistics and payments infrastructure are thwarting Russia's ability to export crucial fertilizers and chemicals, Moscow says.
