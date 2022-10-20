EU, NATO at heart of Italian foreign policy -Draghi

Membership of the European Union and NATO are cornerstones of Italy's foreign policy, outgoing Prime Minister Mario Draghi said on Thursday, ahead of the formation of a new, right-wing government.

"We fully share European and transatlantic values and want to continue to protect and strengthen them," Draghi told Italian diplomats in Brussels.

"These principles are even more important when dealing with the crises we are going through, from the war in Ukraine to the energy emergency."

