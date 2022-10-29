Left Menu

History-sheeter from Mumbai held in Pune days after he attacks man for not paying festival donation

The Govandi police had registered a case of attempted murder against the accused.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 29-10-2022 15:09 IST | Created: 29-10-2022 14:53 IST
History-sheeter from Mumbai held in Pune days after he attacks man for not paying festival donation
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A history-sheeter from Mumbai was arrested in Pune days after he attacked a man with a surgical blade for refusing to pay donation for Ganesh festival celebrated around two months back, an official said on Saturday.

The accused, a resident of suburban Govandi in eastern parts of the city, was arrested on Wednesday from Dhanori area of Pune for attacking the victim recently, he said.

The accused, against whom several criminal cases were registered in the past, had attacked the victim, a 40-year-old labourer, with a surgical blade when the latter was sitting with his colleagues at a construction site.

Ahead of the 10-day Ganesh festival, which was celebrated from August 31 this year, the accused had demanded money from the victim as donation. However, he refused to give money, police said.

Holding a grudge against the victim, the accused attacked him a few days back and went absconding after that. The Govandi police had registered a case of attempted murder against the accused.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Chhattisgarh: 3 elephants fall into pit; 2 rescued

Chhattisgarh: 3 elephants fall into pit; 2 rescued

 India
2
Dead body found at Frankfurt airport in undercarriage of aircraft from Tehran

Dead body found at Frankfurt airport in undercarriage of aircraft from Tehra...

 Germany
3
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-New $15m mixed-sex event in Australia to kick off 2023 season; Monza soccer player Mari to undergo surgery after Italy supermarket stabbing and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-New $15m mixed-sex event in Australia to kick of...

 Global
4
FEATURE-Nigeria's vanishing forests spell trouble for traditional medicine

FEATURE-Nigeria's vanishing forests spell trouble for traditional medicine

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022