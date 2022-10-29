History-sheeter from Mumbai held in Pune days after he attacks man for not paying festival donation

A history-sheeter from Mumbai was arrested in Pune days after he attacked a man with a surgical blade for refusing to pay donation for Ganesh festival celebrated around two months back, an official said on Saturday.

The accused, a resident of suburban Govandi in eastern parts of the city, was arrested on Wednesday from Dhanori area of Pune for attacking the victim recently, he said.

The accused, against whom several criminal cases were registered in the past, had attacked the victim, a 40-year-old labourer, with a surgical blade when the latter was sitting with his colleagues at a construction site.

Ahead of the 10-day Ganesh festival, which was celebrated from August 31 this year, the accused had demanded money from the victim as donation. However, he refused to give money, police said.

Holding a grudge against the victim, the accused attacked him a few days back and went absconding after that. The Govandi police had registered a case of attempted murder against the accused.

