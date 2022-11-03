Left Menu

Supreme Court order against extending term of GMR Upper Karnali Hydropower Limited in Nepal

The supreme court questioned why the Cabinet made the decision on the extension of the project when it was earlier decided by the Investment Board of Nepal. The Investment Board of Nepal and GMR signed the project development agreement seven years ago with two years term.

PTI | Kathmandu | Updated: 03-11-2022 23:45 IST | Created: 03-11-2022 23:45 IST
Supreme Court order against extending term of GMR Upper Karnali Hydropower Limited in Nepal
  • Country:
  • Nepal

Nepal’s Supreme Court on Thursday issued an interim order and asked the government not to implement its decision to extend the term of India’s power giant GMR that is developing the Upper Karnali Hydropower Project.

The Cabinet had decided to extend GMR's term by two years.

A single bench of Justice Ishwor Prasad Khatiwada issued the interim order against the Cabinet's July 15 decision, according to the apex court sources. The supreme court questioned why the Cabinet made the decision on the extension of the project when it was earlier decided by the Investment Board of Nepal. The Investment Board of Nepal and GMR signed the project development agreement seven years ago with two years term. Later, the Cabinet decided to extend the term by another ten years up to 2023 as the project could not move forward as agreed upon in the contract. Likewise, the board again had given one more year for financial closure for the Indian company.

Advocate Ratan Bhandari, working in Nepal’s water resources and energy sector, had filed the writ petition at the SC demanding to nullify the government’s decision to give more time for GMR.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 from Florida; 'Dreaming of the Heavens': China launches final module to space station and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 ...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: China COVID curbs exact wider business toll on Yum, EV maker Nio; China striving to control new COVID outbreaks - commission and more

Health News Roundup: China COVID curbs exact wider business toll on Yum, EV ...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Chinese COVID testing firms report big profits as virus fight intensifies; Uganda says Ebola outbreak death toll rises to 48 and more

Health News Roundup: Chinese COVID testing firms report big profits as virus...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Golf-Serena among big-name investors behind Woods and McIlroy's TMRW Sports; Tennis-Nadal not optimistic about ATP Finals chances after Paris exit and more

Sports News Roundup: Golf-Serena among big-name investors behind Woods and M...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022