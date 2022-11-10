Left Menu

Reuters | Updated: 10-11-2022 16:38 IST | Created: 10-11-2022 16:24 IST
Iranian actress Taraneh Alidoosti voices support for protests
Taraneh Alidoosti Image Credit: Wikipedia

Top Iranian actress Taraneh Alidoosti has posted a picture of herself on Instagram without a headscarf to express support for nationwide anti-government demonstrations, another sign that the protest movement is gaining support from all layers of society. Best known for her role in "The Salesman", which won an Academy Award in 2017, the pro-reform artist held up a sign in the Instagram post which read "Woman, Life, Freedom" in Kurdish, a popular slogan in the demonstrations.

Protests sparked by the Sept. 16 death of Kurdish woman Mahsa Amini after her arrest by the morality police for not wearing "appropriate attire" are posing one of the biggest challenges to Iran's clerical rulers since the 1979 revolution. Alidoosti, who is not a Kurd, wrote a poem in her Instagram post. "Your final absence, the migration of singing birds, is not the end of this rebellion," it read.

Alidoosti has posted many Instagram posts critical of the clerical establishment in the past. Since the start of protests, at least five female Iranian actresses have posted pictures of themselves without the compulsory hijab in solidarity with the demonstrations in which women have played a leading role.

Iranian officials, who have blamed Amini's death on pre-existing medical problems, say the unrest has been fomented by foreign enemies including the United States, and accuse armed separatists of perpetrating violence.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

