New U.S. weapons package for Ukraine includes Avenger air defense system- Pentagon

The latest U.S. weapons package for Ukraine is worth $400 million and includes four short range Avenger air defense systems, the Pentagon said on Thursday.

"These are mobile, short-range air defense systems," Pentagon spokeswoman Sabrina Singh told reporters, adding that the package would also include ammunition for the Hawk air defense system.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)