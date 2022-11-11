New U.S. weapons package for Ukraine includes Avenger air defense system- Pentagon
The latest U.S. weapons package for Ukraine is worth $400 million and includes four short range Avenger air defense systems, the Pentagon said on Thursday.
"These are mobile, short-range air defense systems," Pentagon spokeswoman Sabrina Singh told reporters, adding that the package would also include ammunition for the Hawk air defense system.
