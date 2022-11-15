No criminal charges coming in Giuliani probe, prosecutor says

No charges will be brought in a criminal investigation into business dealings in Ukraine by Rudolph Giuliani, Donald Trump's former personal lawyer, the top federal prosecutor in Manhattan said in a court filing on Monday.

Federal agents in April 2021 searched Giuliani's Manhattan apartment and office, seizing cellphones and computers. Giuliani, who previously served as New York City mayor and later became a lawyer for the Republican former president, then asked a judge to block investigators from reviewing the communications. Giuliani has denied wrongdoing. "The grand jury investigation that led to the issuance of the above-referenced warrants has concluded," Damian Williams, the U.S. attorney in Manhattan, said in a court filing. "Based on information currently available to the government, criminal charges are not forthcoming."

According to a search warrant, U.S. investigators had sought to review Giuliani's communications with more than a dozen people, including a high-ranking prosecutor in Ukraine and that country's former president Petro Poroshenko.

