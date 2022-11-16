Left Menu

UK 'urgently' looking into reports of missiles landing in Poland - foreign minister

Updated: 16-11-2022 06:10 IST | Created: 16-11-2022 06:10 IST
LONDON, Nov 15 (Reuters) -

Britain is "urgently" looking into reports of missiles landing in Poland, and is "in contact with our Polish friends and NATO allies," foreign minister James Cleverly said on Tuesday.

