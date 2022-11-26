Left Menu

J-K: Jamaat-e-Islami's property in Anantnag sealed

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 26-11-2022 13:20 IST | Created: 26-11-2022 13:20 IST
J-K: Jamaat-e-Islami's property in Anantnag sealed
Authorities in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district on Saturday sealed a property belonging to the banned Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI), officials said.

The property at Jablipora in the south Kashmir district was sealed on the orders of the district magistrate and the recommendation of the State Investigation Agency (SIA), they said.

The officials said the property was notified under provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act in a case filed by the SIA.

So far, various properties of the JeI have been sealed as part of efforts to choke availability of funds for secessionist activities and to dismantle the ecosystem of anti-national elements and terror networks hostile to India's sovereignty, they said.

