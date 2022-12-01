ISIS leader killed in operation carried out by Free Syrian Army- U.S. military

The Free Syrian Army carried out the operation that killed Islamic State leader Abu al-Hassan al-Hashemi al-Quraishi in Syria's Daraa province in mid-October, the U.S. military said in a statement on Wednesday.

"ISIS remains a threat to the region," U.S. Central Command said in a statement.

"CENTCOM and our partners remain focused on the enduring defeat of ISIS," it added.

