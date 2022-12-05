Russia's Lavrov: NATO policy risks 'direct clash' between nuclear powers
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 05-12-2022 18:28 IST | Created: 05-12-2022 18:15 IST
- Country:
- Russian Federation
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Monday that NATO was a "serious threat" to Russia, and the West's positions risked a "direct clash between nuclear powers with catastrophic consequences."
Lavrov also said he regretted that the U.S. had rejected talks with Moscow over "strategic stability" - a host of issues related to nuclear weapons - and said that without direct talks between the world's two largest nuclear powers, the risk to global security would only grow.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
West Bengal: Ex-navy officer's dismembered body found in pond
US Domestic News Roundup: Snowstorm batters western New York, restricting travel ahead of Thanksgiving; Report of second major U.S. Supreme Court leak draws calls for probe and more
Soccer-West Ham move has paid off, says Germany defender Kehrer
Roads connecting eastern and western Faridabad to be constructed soon: CM
Massive snowfall buries cars, keeps falling in western NY