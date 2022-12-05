Left Menu

Russia's Lavrov: NATO policy risks 'direct clash' between nuclear powers

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 05-12-2022 18:28 IST | Created: 05-12-2022 18:15 IST
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov (File Image) Image Credit: ANI
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Monday that NATO was a "serious threat" to Russia, and the West's positions risked a "direct clash between nuclear powers with catastrophic consequences."

Lavrov also said he regretted that the U.S. had rejected talks with Moscow over "strategic stability" - a host of issues related to nuclear weapons - and said that without direct talks between the world's two largest nuclear powers, the risk to global security would only grow.

