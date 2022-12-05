Left Menu

Canada imposes sanctions on Haitian economic elites

The sanctions target Gilbert Bigio, Reynold Deeb and Sherif Abdallah, freezing any assets they may hold in Canada, it said. "Canada has reason to believe these individuals are using their status as high-profile members of the economic elite in Haiti to protect and enable the illegal activities of armed criminal gangs, including through money laundering and other acts of corruption," the foreign ministry statement said.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 05-12-2022 20:30 IST | Created: 05-12-2022 20:30 IST
Canada imposed sanctions on Monday on three high-profile members of the economic elite in Haiti, accusing them of providing help to armed gangs, the foreign ministry said. The sanctions target Gilbert Bigio, Reynold Deeb and Sherif Abdallah, freezing any assets they may hold in Canada, it said.

"Canada has reason to believe these individuals are using their status as high-profile members of the economic elite in Haiti to protect and enable the illegal activities of armed criminal gangs, including through money laundering and other acts of corruption," the foreign ministry statement said. Haiti's gangs have expanded their power since the assassination of President Jovenel Moise in 2021, and Prime Minister Ariel Henry has faced difficulties in restoring order to the country.

The sanctions add to others already imposed by Ottawa, including on three Haitian politicians in November, and "are intended to put pressure on those responsible for the ongoing violence and instability in Haiti." The United States on Friday imposed sanctions on a current and a former Haitian senator, accusing the two politicians of engaging in international drug trafficking activities, Washington's latest action targeting corruption in the Caribbean country.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

