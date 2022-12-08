Left Menu

Saudi Arabia signs MoU with China's Huawei -statement

Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 08-12-2022 19:43 IST | Created: 08-12-2022 19:43 IST
Saudi Arabia signed a memorandum of understanding with China's Huawei Technologies on Thursday on cloud computing and building high-tech complexes in Saudi cities, the government communication office said in a statement.

The MoU was signed during the Chinese president's visit to Saudi Arabia which Beijing said marked its biggest diplomatic initiative in the Arab world.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

