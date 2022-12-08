Saudi Arabia signs MoU with China's Huawei -statement
Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 08-12-2022 19:43 IST | Created: 08-12-2022 19:43 IST
- Country:
- Egypt
Saudi Arabia signed a memorandum of understanding with China's Huawei Technologies on Thursday on cloud computing and building high-tech complexes in Saudi cities, the government communication office said in a statement.
The MoU was signed during the Chinese president's visit to Saudi Arabia which Beijing said marked its biggest diplomatic initiative in the Arab world.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Police: 4 dead at pot farm were 'executed,' Chinese citizens
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares gain despite Chinese COVID case numbers rising
Canada launches probe into Chinese 'Police Service Stations' in Toronto
Chinese contractor seeks additional time to complete World Bank-funded roads in Uganda
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares gain despite Chinese COVID case numbers rising