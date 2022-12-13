Left Menu

Governor says Russian town of Klintsy shelled by Ukraine

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 13-12-2022 13:04 IST | Created: 13-12-2022 12:54 IST
Governor says Russian town of Klintsy shelled by Ukraine
Alexander Bogomaz Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

The town of Klintsy in Russia's southern Bryansk region was shelled overnight by Ukraine, the regional governor said on Tuesday, adding that there were no casualties or damage. "As a result of the work of the air defence systems of the Russian Armed Forces, the missile was destroyed, some parts hit the territory of an industrial zone," Governor Alexander Bogomaz said on Telegram.

Klintsy is a town of around 60,000 people, about 45 km (28 miles) from the Ukrainian border. Reuters was not able to immediately verify the report.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

