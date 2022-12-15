Left Menu

Maha: Bahadur Shah Zafar's portrait removed from biryani outlet, smashed

A portrait of Bahadur Shah Zafar hung on the wall of a biryani outlet in Maharashtras Kolhapur city was smashed up by a group of young men who termed the last Mughal emperor a descendant of Aurangzeb, police said on Thursday.No complaint was filed against anyone regarding the incident, said an officer of Rajarampuri police station in Kolhapur.Some young men, who belong to a right-wing organization were visiting the biryani outlet where they saw Bahadur Shah Zafars portrait.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 15-12-2022 22:23 IST | Created: 15-12-2022 22:23 IST
Maha: Bahadur Shah Zafar's portrait removed from biryani outlet, smashed
  • Country:
  • India

A portrait of Bahadur Shah Zafar hung on the wall of a biryani outlet in Maharashtra's Kolhapur city was smashed up by a group of young men who termed the last Mughal emperor a ''descendant of Aurangzeb'', police said on Thursday.

No complaint was filed against anyone regarding the incident, said an officer of Rajarampuri police station in Kolhapur.

''Some young men, who belong to a right-wing organization were visiting the biryani outlet where they saw Bahadur Shah Zafar's portrait. They objected to it, saying why the picture of a `descendant of Aurangzeb' had been hung on the wall and asked the eatery staff to remove it,'' he said.

''The staff agreed but the portrait was not removed. On Wednesday night the group visited the eatery again, took down the portrait and smashed it up,'' said the officer. Bahadur Shah Zafar was the 20th and last Mughal emperor and also an Urdu poet. He died at age 87 in 1862 in Rangoon in Burma (present-day Myanmar) where he had been exiled after the 1857 rebellion.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Factbox-China's approved COVID treatments; Sickle cell cure will be cost-effective if health disparities considered -study finds and more

Health News Roundup: Factbox-China's approved COVID treatments; Sickle cell ...

 Global
2
SPECIAL REPORT-As Nigeria battled insurgents, she was brutalised by both sides

SPECIAL REPORT-As Nigeria battled insurgents, she was brutalised by both sid...

 Nigeria
3
US: Indian American teenager jumps off Golden Gate Bridge, dies

US: Indian American teenager jumps off Golden Gate Bridge, dies

 United States
4
INVESTIGATION-Byju's staff reveal harsh work conditions at Indian tech giant

INVESTIGATION-Byju's staff reveal harsh work conditions at Indian tech giant

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022