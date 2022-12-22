Left Menu

U.S. hitting Russian naval entities with sanctions

Reuters | Updated: 22-12-2022 21:02 IST | Created: 22-12-2022 21:02 IST
The United States on Thursday is imposing sanctions on 10 Russian naval entities over Russian operations against Ukrainian ports, the U.S. State Department said, as Washington increases pressure on Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine.

The action comes after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy met with U.S. President Joe Biden in Washington and delivered a speech to Congress on Wednesday, during which he thanked the United States for its support of Ukraine in the conflict and pleaded for more weapons.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

