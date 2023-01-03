Former J&K militant gets 8 years imprisonment in rape case
A former militant was on Monday sentenced to eight years of imprisonment in connection with a rape case in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district seven years ago.
District and sessions judge, Kishtwar, Y P Kotwal held Raju alias Bilal of Sigdi village of Chatroo tehsil guilty of the crime and sentenced him to eight years in jail. A fine of Rs 50,000 was also imposed on him.
According to police, Bilal entered the house of a woman with arms and ammunition on December 4, 2016 and abducted her minor daughter and also looted the ornaments of another family member.
A case was registered and he was arrested.
