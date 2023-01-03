S.Korea is discussing joint planning, implementation of operations using US nuclear assets
Reuters | Updated: 03-01-2023 06:01 IST | Created: 03-01-2023 06:01 IST
South Korea's presidential office said on Tuesday that Seoul and Washington are discussing joint planning and joint implementation of operations involving U.S. nuclear assets to counter North Korea's threats, the Yonhap news agency reported.
The statement comes shortly after U.S. President Joe Biden said the United States is not discussing joint nuclear exercises with South Korea.
