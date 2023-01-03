Pak intruder shot dead by BSF along Punjab border
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-01-2023 09:40 IST | Created: 03-01-2023 09:33 IST
- Country:
- India
A Pakistani intruder was shot dead by the Border Security Force (BSF) in the Gurdaspur sector along the India-Pakistan international border in Punjab on Tuesday, officials said.
The infiltration bid was detected around 8 am and the intruder was reported to have been armed. A search of the area is currently underway, they said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Taliban challenges neighbour Pakistan as clashes erupt on border
'Millions of Indian fans of Argentina and Messi will rejoice this victory': PM Modi congratulates Argentina on winning FIFA WC
Pakistan's civil society protests forceful conversion of minor girls to Islam: Report
'He doesn't even understand the politics of Pakistan': Rashid Alvi slams Bilawal Bhutto over PM Modi remark
Militants seize police station in northwest Pakistan's Bannu district