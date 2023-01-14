Left Menu

Complainant dubs Shankar Mishra's claim that she urinated on herself as disparaging, derogatory

The said allegations are also in complete contradiction and a complete volte face of the statements and the pleaded case of the accused in his bail application, advocate Ankur Mahindro, representing the complainant, said in a statement.He added, The accused, instead of being remorseful for the utterly disgusting act committed by him, has adopted a campaign of spreading misinformation and falsities with the intent of further harassing the victim. Mishras counsel had told the court that the complainant was suffering from some disease related to prostate, which several kathak dancers seem to suffer from.I Mishra am not the accused.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-01-2023 19:06 IST | Created: 14-01-2023 19:06 IST
Complainant dubs Shankar Mishra's claim that she urinated on herself as disparaging, derogatory
  • Country:
  • India

A woman, who had accused her co-passenger Shankar Mishra of urinating on her on an Air India flight, on Saturday rejected the claims made by him that she seems to have urinated on herself, saying these are ''completely false and concocted and by their very nature are disparaging and derogatory''.

Mishra's counsel, while arguing against a police petition seeking revision of an order passed by a magisterial court refusing his custodial interrogation, on Friday claimed that he did not commit the offence, and that she herself urinated.

''The allegations are completely false and concocted and by their very nature are disparaging and derogatory. The said allegations are also in complete contradiction and a complete volte face of the statements and the pleaded case of the accused in his bail application,'' advocate Ankur Mahindro, representing the complainant, said in a statement.

He added, ''The accused, instead of being remorseful for the utterly disgusting act committed by him, has adopted a campaign of spreading misinformation and falsities with the intent of further harassing the victim.'' Mishra's counsel had told the court that the complainant was suffering from some disease related to prostate, which several 'kathak dancers' seem to suffer from.

''I (Mishra) am not the accused. There must be someone else. It seems she herself urinated. She was suffering from some disease related to prostate, which several 'kathak dancers' seem to suffer from. It was not him. The seating system was such that no one could go to her seat. Her seat could only be approached from behind, and in any case the urine could not reach to seat's front area. Also, the passenger sitting behind the complainant did not make any such complain,'' senior advocate Ramesh Gupta, appearing for Mishra, told the judge.

The claim by his lawyer, made for the first time since the sordid event unfolded on an Air India New York-New Delhi flight on November 26 last year, flies in the face of denunciation of the accused by some of the co-passengers and even a string of WhatsApp exchanges he had with the victim woman which suggested the unsavoury incident indeed took place.

Additional Sessions Judge Harjyot Singh Bhalla disposed of the police application saying police can approach the magisterial court with its application afresh. Mishra was accused of having exposed himself before the victim woman in a drunken state and urinated on her. Delhi Police registered an FIR against him on January 4 on the complaint of the woman.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA spacecraft suffers thruster issue on journey to the Moon

NASA spacecraft suffers thruster issue on journey to the Moon

 Global
2
Yellen urges U.S. Congress to act quickly on debt limit

Yellen urges U.S. Congress to act quickly on debt limit

 Global
3
OECD taps former U.S. official to head tax activities

OECD taps former U.S. official to head tax activities

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: China COVID peak to last two-three months, hit rural areas next; Mainland Chinese head to Hong Kong for mRNA COVID vaccines and more

Health News Roundup: China COVID peak to last two-three months, hit rural ar...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Experience the Wonders of the World's Best Hiking and Trekking Destinations in 2023

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023