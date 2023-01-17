Left Menu

Man attempts to hug Rahul Gandhi during Bhart Jodo Yatra in Punjab's Hoshiarpur

PTI | Hoshiarpur | Updated: 17-01-2023 12:50 IST | Created: 17-01-2023 12:02 IST
Man attempts to hug Rahul Gandhi during Bhart Jodo Yatra in Punjab's Hoshiarpur
Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra (File photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A man rushed towards Rahul Gandhi and tried to hug him during the Bharat Jodo yatra here on Tuesday but was pushed away by Congress leaders accompanying him.

However, police said it was not a breach of security.

In a video of the incident, the man wearing a jacket could be seen rushing towards the Congress MP and trying to embrace him. However, Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring and other party workers accompanying Gandhi stopped him and pushed him away.

The Congress had last month written to Home Minister Amit Shah, alleging ''security breaches'' during the Yatra in the national capital and demanded immediate steps to ensure the security of Gandhi and others taking part in the yatra.

Dismissing the allegations, the government had said ''full'' security arrangements were made for Gandhi in accordance with laid-down guidelines but he himself ''violated'' security protocols 113 times since 2020.

The Yatra resumed from Tanda here Tuesday morning as part of its Punjab leg, amid biting cold conditions.The march will halt for the night at Mukerian.

The march, which started from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu on September 7, will conclude in Srinagar by January 30, with Gandhi hoisting the national flag in the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir.

It has so far covered Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana.

On Saturday, the march was suspended for 24 hours in view of Congress MP Santokh Singh Chaudhary death. The MP had suffered a cardiac arrest during the yatra. The march had resumed on Sunday afternoon in Jalandhar.

The Punjab leg of the march began on Wednesday from Sirhind in Fatehgarh Sahib. The yatra took a break on Friday in view of Lohri festival.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Scientists unearth megaraptors, feathered dinosaur fossils in Chile's Patagonia; Move over Ben Franklin: Laser lightning rod electrifies scientists and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists unearth megaraptors, feathered dinosaur fos...

 Global
2
FOREX-Yen slides as BOJ sticks to ultra-easy policy, sterling hits 1-mth high

FOREX-Yen slides as BOJ sticks to ultra-easy policy, sterling hits 1-mth hig...

 Japan
3
(Update: Launched)) SpaceX to launch upgraded GPS satellite for US Space Force | Watch live

(Update: Launched)) SpaceX to launch upgraded GPS satellite for US Space For...

 United States
4
U.S. to announce international cryptocurrency action -statement

U.S. to announce international cryptocurrency action -statement

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

2023's Ultimate Hiking and Tracking Adventure: India's Must-See Destinations

Discovering the Beauty of India: The Top Tour and Travel Destinations for 2023

Unforgettable Romance: 2023 Top Tour and Travel Destinations for Couples

Experience the Wonders of the World's Best Hiking and Trekking Destinations in 2023

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023