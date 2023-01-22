Left Menu

Delhi: Pickpocket killed by accomplice following dispute over splitting stolen money

A 23-year-old pickpocket was killed by his accomplice in north Delhis Lahori Gate area following a dispute over splitting the stolen money, police said on Sunday. They picked Rs 20,000 from someone but when a dispute ensued over splitting the money, Pradeep killed his friend with bricks, police said.The accused was previously involved in eight more criminal cases, including an attempt to murder, robbery and snatching, they added.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-01-2023 20:49 IST | Created: 22-01-2023 20:49 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A 23-year-old pickpocket was killed by his accomplice in north Delhi's Lahori Gate area following a dispute over splitting the stolen money, police said on Sunday. On Saturday, police received information about the body of a man found at Pul Mithai. On reaching the spot, police personnel noticed injury marks on the head of the deceased identified as Aman, a resident of Tokriwalan in the Azad Market Road area, a senior police officer said. Following an investigation, the accused Pradeep (34) was apprehended and he confessed to killing Aman, Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Sagar Singh Kalsi said.

Aman and Pradeep used to pick pockets together. They picked Rs 20,000 from someone but when a dispute ensued over splitting the money, Pradeep killed his friend with bricks, police said.

The accused was previously involved in eight more criminal cases, including an attempt to murder, robbery and snatching, they added.

