Left Menu

MP: Bageshwar Dham chief Dhirendra Krishna Shastri receives death threat, police launch probe

A man issued a death threat to self-styled godman Dhirendra Krishna Shastri, who claims to predict the future of people through chits, over the phone in Madhya Pradeshs Chhatarpur district, police said on Tuesday. But when told Shastri was in Raipur, the man became angry and issued a threat to the godman.

PTI | Chhatarpur | Updated: 24-01-2023 18:51 IST | Created: 24-01-2023 18:51 IST
MP: Bageshwar Dham chief Dhirendra Krishna Shastri receives death threat, police launch probe
  • Country:
  • India

A man issued a death threat to self-styled godman Dhirendra Krishna Shastri, who claims to predict the future of people through chits, over the phone in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur district, police said on Tuesday. Shastri is the head priest of Bageshwar Dham in Gada village which attracts a large number of people. The threat call was received by Shastri's cousin Lokesh Garg on Monday night, a police officer said. ''The caller identified himself as Amar Singh. Following a complaint filed by Shastri's cousin brother Lokesh Garg, a case was registered under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 506 (Punishment for criminal intimidation) and 507 (Criminal intimidation by an anonymous communication) at Bamitha police station,'' said superintendent of police Sachin Sharma. The investigation is on to trace the caller.

An official said the caller told Garg that he wanted to speak to Shastri. But when told Shastri was in Raipur, the man became angry and issued a threat to the godman. Shastri, popularly called Bageshwar Dham Sarkar, has considerable followers in Madhya Pradesh as well as other parts of the country. Recently, rationalist Shyam Manav from Maharashtra challenged him to prove miracles.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: French artificial heart maker Carmat targets break-even in 2027; WHO urges 'immediate action' after cough syrup deaths and more

Health News Roundup: French artificial heart maker Carmat targets break-even...

 Global
3
UCO Bank Q3 profit more than doubles to Rs 653 cr

UCO Bank Q3 profit more than doubles to Rs 653 cr

 India
4
Daniel Calugar Share How AI Protects Your Finance Account from Fraud

Daniel Calugar Share How AI Protects Your Finance Account from Fraud

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Keeping it Clean: The Impact of Sanitation on Public Health

The Impact of Climate Change on Water Resources

2023 Family Vacation Hot Spots: Top Destinations for Kids

2023's Best Budget-Friendly Destinations: Where to Go without Breaking the Bank

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023