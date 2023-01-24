MP: Bageshwar Dham chief Dhirendra Krishna Shastri receives death threat, police launch probe

A man issued a death threat to self-styled godman Dhirendra Krishna Shastri, who claims to predict the future of people through chits, over the phone in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur district, police said on Tuesday. Shastri is the head priest of Bageshwar Dham in Gada village which attracts a large number of people. The threat call was received by Shastri's cousin Lokesh Garg on Monday night, a police officer said. ''The caller identified himself as Amar Singh. Following a complaint filed by Shastri's cousin brother Lokesh Garg, a case was registered under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 506 (Punishment for criminal intimidation) and 507 (Criminal intimidation by an anonymous communication) at Bamitha police station,'' said superintendent of police Sachin Sharma. The investigation is on to trace the caller.

An official said the caller told Garg that he wanted to speak to Shastri. But when told Shastri was in Raipur, the man became angry and issued a threat to the godman. Shastri, popularly called Bageshwar Dham Sarkar, has considerable followers in Madhya Pradesh as well as other parts of the country. Recently, rationalist Shyam Manav from Maharashtra challenged him to prove miracles.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)