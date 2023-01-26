Left Menu

Two killed in knife attack on train in northern Germany

Regional broadcaster NDR, citing sources on the investigation team, reported that the man, who came from Gaza eight years ago, had a criminal past, and there was no evidence of a political motivation. Police were investigating at the train station in Brokstedt, the German railway Deutsche Bahn said on Twitter, adding some services between the two cities had been cancelled.

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 26-01-2023 01:05 IST | Created: 26-01-2023 01:03 IST
Two killed in knife attack on train in northern Germany
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Germany

Two people were killed and several others injured when a 33-year-old stateless Palestinian man attacked them with a knife on Wednesday on a regional train travelling between Kiel and Hamburg in northern Germany, authorities said. Police in the state of Schlewsig-Holstein on the Danish border said the man, who was himself lightly injured, was being treated in hospital. He was arrested at a train stop in the village of Brokstedt.

Three others were seriously injured in the attack and four were lightly injured, authorities said. There was no information yet on the motive for the attack, police said. Regional broadcaster NDR, citing sources on the investigation team, reported that the man, who came from Gaza eight years ago, had a criminal past, and there was no evidence of a political motivation.

Police were investigating at the train station in Brokstedt, the German railway Deutsche Bahn said on Twitter, adding some services between the two cities had been cancelled. Reuters photographs from the scene showed forensics experts gathering evidence on the station platform.

Federal and state police were working together on the investigation, state interior minister Sabine Suettelin-Waack said in a statement. (Writing by Miranda Murray and Thomas Escritt; editing by Bernadette Baum and Grant McCool)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Adelaide Cabete: Google doodle celebrates 156th birthday of Portuguese feminist & activist

Adelaide Cabete: Google doodle celebrates 156th birthday of Portuguese femin...

 Portugal
2
Health News Roundup: UK panel calls for COVID booster dose for higher-risk groups in autumn; Merck ends Keytruda trial in prostate cancer patients after dismal interim data and more

Health News Roundup: UK panel calls for COVID booster dose for higher-risk g...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Eli Lilly to invest $450 million more to expand capacity as obesity drug decision looms; WHO investigating links between cough syrup deaths, considers advice for parents and more

Health News Roundup: Eli Lilly to invest $450 million more to expand capacit...

 Global
4
LATAM POLITICS TODAY -U.S. to propose new U.N. sanctions on Haiti targets

LATAM POLITICS TODAY -U.S. to propose new U.N. sanctions on Haiti targets

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Global Water and Sanitation Crisis: Understanding the Issues

Keeping it Clean: The Impact of Sanitation on Public Health

The Impact of Climate Change on Water Resources

2023 Family Vacation Hot Spots: Top Destinations for Kids

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023