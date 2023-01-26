Russia's war on Ukraine latest: Russia launches missile strikes

Left Menu

* Russia reacted with fury to Germany's decision to approve delivery of the Leopard 2 tanks, saying Berlin was abandoning its "historical responsibility to Russia" arising from Nazi crimes in World War Two. FIGHTING * Ukrainian air defences shot down more than 15 Russian missiles fired towards the capital Kyiv during Moscow's latest round of air strikes, city officials said on Thursday. * Ukrainian forces destroyed 24 drones, including 15 over Kyiv, that Russia launched in overnight attacks, the military said on Thursday.

Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
Russian warplanes carried out new missile strikes on Ukraine during the morning rush hour on Thursday, hours after an overnight drone attack. WEAPONRY

* The United States and Germany have announced plans to arm Ukraine with modern battle tanks in its fight against Russia, which denounced the decisions as an "extremely dangerous" step. * The key to providing tanks was speed and sufficient numbers, President Zelenskiy said. He's also spoken to NATO and called for supplies of long-range missiles and aircraft to add to the commitment of tanks by the United States and Germany.

* Germany's decision paves the way for other countries such as Poland, Spain, Finland, the Netherlands and Norway to supply some of their Leopard tanks to Ukraine, going some way towards delivering the hundreds of tanks that Ukraine says it needs. * It may take many months for the powerful U.S. tanks that President Biden agreed to send to Ukraine to reach their destination, the White House said.

* Poland's army will receive its first Abrams tanks from the United States in the spring, the defence minister said. * Russia reacted with fury to Germany's decision to approve the delivery of the Leopard 2 tanks, saying Berlin was abandoning its "historical responsibility to Russia" arising from Nazi crimes in World War Two.

FIGHTING * Ukrainian air defences shot down more than 15 Russian missiles fired towards the capital Kyiv during Moscow's latest round of air strikes, city officials said on Thursday.

* Ukrainian forces destroyed 24 drones, including 15 over Kyiv, that Russia launched in overnight attacks, the military said on Thursday. QUOTES

"We must form such a tank force, such a freedom force that after it strikes, tyranny will never again rise up" - Zelenskiy. "They burn just like all the rest." -Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, on the prospect of U.S. tanks going to Ukraine. 

