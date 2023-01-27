Russia turning German foreign minister comments into propaganda -spokesperson
- Country:
- Germany
German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock has repeatedly made clear that NATO must not become party to the war in Ukraine, said a ministry spokesperson on Friday in response to uproar over a comment she made about fighting against Russia.
At an event in Strasbourg on Tuesday, Baerbock said, speaking English, that "we are fighting a war against Russia, and not against each other".
"Russian propaganda continually takes statements, sentences, stances, positions of the government, our partners and uses them to serve their purposes," said the German ministry spokesperson on Friday.
