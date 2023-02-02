Left Menu

Ukraine security forces smash prostitution ring run by migration officials

Ukraine's SBU security service said on Wednesday it had broken up a prostitution ring run by immigration officials, part of a drive to crush corrupt practices and meet Western standards on eliminating graft. "These senior officials oversaw a broad 'protection' scheme for prostitution in Kyiv and in other regions," the SBU statement said.

Reuters | Updated: 02-02-2023 05:00 IST | Created: 02-02-2023 05:00 IST
Ukraine security forces smash prostitution ring run by migration officials

Ukraine's SBU security service said on Wednesday it had broken up a prostitution ring run by immigration officials, part of a drive to crush corrupt practices and meet Western standards on eliminating graft. The SBU said the ring had been headed by officials of the Migration Department of the national police, normally responsible for safeguarding the interests of displaced people.

It showed pictures of uniformed officers raiding a building and holding several men in a room as well as large sums of cash and pictures of young women seated on sofas in an apartment. "These senior officials oversaw a broad 'protection' scheme for prostitution in Kyiv and in other regions," the SBU statement said. The operation generated monthly income equivalent to more than $1.3 million, it said.

The scheme preyed on women aged 18-30 "in a vulnerable emotional state", with victims sent to clients inside Ukraine and abroad and charging from $20 to $270 for services. In a nightly video address, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy thanked the security services for their "quick reaction to these shameful developments".

Russia's invasion prompted more than 7 million people to leave Ukraine, according to U.N. figures, though nearly half subsequently returned home.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Webb's NIRISS back to full scientific operations after suffering software glitch

Webb's NIRISS back to full scientific operations after suffering software gl...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Italy eases anti-COVID measures for travellers from China; Novo Nordisk launches 'strong' guidance, warns of supply constraints and more

Health News Roundup: Italy eases anti-COVID measures for travellers from Chi...

 Global
3
OnePlus announces OxygenOS 13 Open Beta for Nord CE

OnePlus announces OxygenOS 13 Open Beta for Nord CE

India
4
Stunning NASA photo reveals mesa-like landforms on Mars

Stunning NASA photo reveals mesa-like landforms on Mars

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Solving Water Crises with the Help of Technology

The Rise of Artificial Intelligence: Navigating the Future with AI

Preserving Our Water for Tomorrow: The Technological Revolution in Water Resource Management

Water 2.0: The Impact of Technology on Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023