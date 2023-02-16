Thane: civic employees wear black badges to protest attack on official

A day after an official in charge of the civic anti-encroachment cell was attacked, employees of the Thane Municipal Corporation registered protest by wearing black badges on Thursday.

Assistant Municipal Commissioner Mahesh Aher was attacked by alleged Nationalist Congress Party workers outside the TMC headquarters on Wednesday evening. Police later registered a case of alleged attempt to murder against NCP MLA and former Maharashtra minister Jitendra Awhad and seven others in connection with the attack. Four NCP activists arrested in connection with the attack were produced before a magistrate on Thursday and remanded in police custody for a day.

Awhad, meanwhile, wrote a letter to police, demanding that a case be registered against Aher for allegedly threatening his family in a viral audio clip.

The NCP leader's wife Ruta Awhad filed a complaint with Vartak Nagar police over the audio clip in which Aher was purportedly heard speaking of harming her family. He should be suspended till the probe is over, she demanded, speaking to reporters.

Aher, meanwhile, told reporters that he had not heard the audio clip in question and can not comment on it.

He was receiving threats since 2019 for taking action against illegal constructions, he added.

