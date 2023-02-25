Left Menu

India pressing for resolving Ukraine conflict through diplomacy, dialogue: PM Modi

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-02-2023 15:39 IST | Created: 25-02-2023 14:58 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo/ANI Image Credit: ANI
  • India

India has been pressing for resolving the Ukraine conflict through diplomacy and dialogue and it is ready to contribute to any peace process, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday after holding wide-ranging talks with visiting German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

The talks between the two leaders covered the entire gamut of bilateral ties as well as key regional and global issues, including the Ukraine conflict.

In his media statement, Scholz said the world is suffering as a consequence of Russia's aggression against Ukraine and asserted that no one can change borders through the use of violence.

The war in Ukraine has led to immense loss and destruction, he said, adding ''it is a catastrophe''.

The German Chancellor's visit to India came a day after the first anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

''We have to make sure that countries in Asia, Africa and America are not strongly and negatively impacted by the terrible war of aggression,'' Scholz said.

In his statement, Modi said since the beginning of the Ukraine conflict, India has been emphasising resolving the conflict through diplomacy and dialogue.

''India is ready to contribute to any peace process,'' Modi said.

The prime minister said the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the Ukraine conflict has been felt by the entire world and developing countries are especially reeling under it.

He said there has been active cooperation between India and Germany in the fight against terrorism and separatism, and that both countries agreed that concrete action is necessary to end cross-border terrorism.

''We also reiterated consensus that reform of multilateral institutions is necessary to better reflect the global realities,'' Modi said.

In his remarks, the prime minister also said that security and defence cooperation can become an important pillar of the strategic partnership between India and Germany. ''We extensively discussed all important bilateral, regional and global issues,'' he said.

Modi said Germany is an important source of investment in India besides being its largest trading partner in Europe.

Increasing cooperation between the two largest democratic economies is not only beneficial for the people of India and Germany but it also sends a positive message in today's stress-ridden world, Modi said.

He also noted that India and Germany are strengthening mutual ties for the development of third countries under the triangular development cooperation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

